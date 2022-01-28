The Iowa Ag Expo, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, features the broadest mix of ag-related products and services found in the Midwest. Spread across 8 acres, the third-largest indoor U.S. farm show will be held February 1-3 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

With 66 ­ NEW exhibitors, the Iowa Ag Expo is the place to be to see the latest agriculture products and services. Here are some new products to check out:

Blue Horizon Energy [Booth #529] Blue Horizon Energy is a full-service solar project developer, providing turn-key power solutions to businesses and farms looking to reduce overhead and achieve energy independence by generating their own clean, sustainable, and cost-effective power.

Coleman Moore Company [Booth #523] Geotextile and erosion control experts supplying all of Iowa since 2004, Coleman Moore Company supplies geotextile, erosion control, soil amendment, roadway, and stormwater management products.

Evolution Wheel [Booth #3016] Evolution Wheel builds construction-grade solid tires that feature industry-leading traction and rugged versatility for pivots and skid steer.

Greeneye Technology [Booth #1206] Greeneye Technology utilizes artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to revolutionize the pest control process in agriculture, transitioning from the current practice of broadcast and wasteful spraying of pesticides to precise and selective spraying.

Mid Iowa Auction Company [Booth #4046] Specializing in equipment sales with years of experience, Mid Iowa Auction Company is your one-stop-shop for understanding the value of your equipment and representing each piece of machinery with the customer in mind.

NewLeaf Symbiotics [Booth #105] Terrasym products harness the power of naturally occurring pink microbes called PPFM to transform the world’s approach to sustainable agriculture.

The Iowa Ag Expo is produced by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA) in conjunction with local Iowa and Nebraska farm equipment dealerships. The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor – Sukup Manufacturing; and Media Sponsors – Iowa Farmer Today and WHO Radio.

Show hours run 9am to 4pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9am to 3pm Thursday. Register online for $5 off admission (regularly $10) at IowaAgExpo.com. Free parking and shuttle at Iowa Cubs-Principal Park are also available. For additional show information, visit IowaAgExpo.com.