The Iowa Ag Expo is gearing up for farmers and producers on February 1-3 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA. The Iowa Ag Expo was one of few ag shows held last winter due to the pandemic. Today, we are happy to announce that the 2022 Iowa Ag Expo is back to full strength.

“We felt it was important to conduct the Expo last winter to foster continuity with exhibitors and attendees of the event,” said Tom Junge, Expo Director. “The challenge this year was trying to accommodate the exhibitors that couldn’t attend, the new companies that attended the last event, and the new exhibitors that signed on this year.”

Over the past two years, the Expo has attracted nearly 140 new exhibitors. These new exhibitors are what makes the Iowa Ag Expo the premier event in the Midwest. Exhibitors come from 24 states and 4 Canadian Providences. For many, this is the only event they attend in in the Midwest. This year’s Iowa Ag Expo will have nearly 700 brands/companies exhibiting their products and services. Producers enjoy this event due the vast variety of ag-related products on display, from micronutrients to seed, planter attachments to combines to the latest high-tech systems.

More exhibits were added this year in the Community Choice Convention Center Ballroom and north Hy-Vee Hall Lobby. Most dining will be relocated to the lower level of Hy-Vee Hall near the Hall of Pride.

New this year is the Ag Innovation Showcase sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America. Located in the Community Choice Convention Center Ballroom. Visit the Ag Innovation Showcase to see how five ag tech start-ups are addressing challenges that producers face today while shaping the future of agriculture. The five companies presenting at the Ag Innovation Showcase are Agrivida, Grain Weeveil, Kultevat, RealmFive, and Tractor Zoom.

Also this year is the Career Exploration Event where middle and high school students will have the opportunity to tour the Iowa Ag Expo, network with equipment dealer employees, participate in a short program featuring speakers on the following topics: career, scholarship, and educational opportunities in the equipment industry, career paths available within the equipment dealership, maximizing the value of a two-year degree, INEDA’s matching scholarship program, and an employee’s perspective on career compensation, benefits, and more.

The Iowa Ag Expo is produced by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA) in conjunction with local Nebraska and Iowa farm equipment dealerships. The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor – Sukup Manufacturing; and Media Sponsors – Iowa Farmer Today and WHO Radio.

Show hours run 9am to 4pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9am to 3pm Thursday. Register online for $5 off admission (regularly $10) at IowaAgExpo.com. Free parking and shuttle at Iowa Cubs-Principal Park are also available. For additional show information, visit IowaAgExpo.com.