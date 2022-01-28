Hear leading experts deliver practical advice at the Iowa Ag Expo, presented by Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect, with 16 educational seminars scheduled throughout the show.

It all starts Tuesday, February 1st, with the seminars “Magnify: Focus on Profit,” “Commodity Markets: Wild Times Ahead?,” “Everything You Wanted to Know, but Didn’t Know Who to Ask” [Wholeshot Nutrition, The Curve To Raising Economical Bushels] – Listen as Brad Forkner and Advanced Agrilytics support discussion on Microbes, Fertility, and Plant Health Choices. (Sponsored by: Bradford Forkner, Nutrient Management Specialists LLC – Booth 4140-Wells Fargo Concourse),” “Don’t Self-disqualify from Carbon Programs, Learn How Your Farm Can Benefit from Carbon Sequestration Practices,” “Rational Farm Estate Strategies for Irrational Times,” and “Historical Iowa Climate Trends: Current Weather Situation and Outlook.”

Sessions scheduled for Wednesday, February 2nd, include “Magnify: Focus on Profit,” “Commodity Markets: Wild Times Ahead?,” “Everything You Wanted to Know, but Didn’t Know Who to Ask” [Ask the Scientist Who Thrives to Find Desirable Plant Traits and See If We Can Move Them to Cash Crops!] – Listen to Tony’s discussion on Microbes from Field Observation to Production Incorporation. (Sponsored by: Bradford Forkner, Nutrient Management Specialists LLC – Booth 4140-Wells Fargo Concourse),” “Cover Crops & Their Benefits To Soil Health,” “Historical Iowa Climate Trends: Current Weather Situation and Outlook,” and “Does It Make Sense for Your Farm?”

Sessions conclude Thursday, February 3rd, with “Rational Farm Estate Strategies for Irrational Times” “Commodity Markets: Wild Times Ahead?,” “Everything You Wanted to Know, but Didn’t Know Who to Ask [The Art of Soil Preparation and Feeding Nutrients] – Bill Preller explains what AGuru Strip-till does to fertilize a flower pot root zone while Bradford discusses feeding the microbes to enhance root mass for strong, healthy plants and lowest cost of production. (Sponsored by: Bradford Forkner, Nutrient Management Specialists LLC – Booth 4140-Wells Fargo Concourse),” and “Don’t Self-disqualify from Carbon Programs, Learn How Your Farm Can Benefit from Carbon Sequestration Practices.”

The Iowa Ag Expo is produced by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA) in conjunction with local Nebraska and Iowa farm equipment dealerships. The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor – Sukup Manufacturing; and Media Sponsors – Iowa Farmer Today and WHO Radio.

Show hours run 9am to 4pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9am to 3pm Thursday. Register online for $5 off admission (regularly $10) at IowaAgExpo.com. Free parking and shuttle at Iowa Cubs-Principal Park are also available. For additional show information, visit IowaAgExpo.com.