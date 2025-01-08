Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Ag Expo announced today the speaker lineup and schedule for its new series of educational ag talks. The talks will take place in Room 301 and 311 on the main floor of Community Choice at the Iowa Events Center. Ag Talk sessions are included with admission to the Iowa Ag Expo.

This year’s lineup of speakers will cover topics like autonomous equipment and robotics, regenerative agriculture, precision ranching, commodity market, and organic farming. Each speaker is a leading expert in their respective field.

A total of 28 presentations will take place, including four panel discussions. There is seating for approximately 100 people in each room.

The full lineup includes:

Tuesday, February 4

» Better Spraying Application with Reduced Chemical Costs – SprayWorker

Jeff Rohlena, ANA Ag Technologies LLC | 10:00-10:45 a.m. | Room 301

Hear about how the SprayWorker Electrostatic Kit can upgrade your sprayer by using advanced electrostatic induction technology to ensure precise, efficient, and cost-effective spraying, delivering optimal coverage on both sides of the plants. Save up to 30% on costs by optimizing spray application and reducing chemical usage.

» Family Farm Succession Planning: Be Remembered for the Planning You Did, Not the Planning That You Didn’t Do

Ryan Swalwell, CPA, RICP, Heartland Financial Resource Group | 10:00-10:45 a.m. | Room 311

Join the discussion on transitioning the family farm to the next generation and beyond. Learn about tax advantage planning to include current tax issues; capital gain tax issues and estate planning; wealth management; risk management; long term care concerns; pick a buyer versus forced sales; and farm corporation buy-sell process.

» Livestock Marketing: Choosing LRP, Futures, Options, or Packer Contracts

Panel Discussion: Logic Ag Marketing | 11:00-11:45 a.m. |Room 301

Discover the strengths and differences of LRP, futures, options, and packer contracts in hog and cattle marketing. Learn when to use each tool to protect your margins, navigate market volatility, and optimize your risk management strategy. Whether you’re a seasoned producer or new to these tools, this session will provide actionable insights to help you make informed decisions in today’s dynamic livestock markets.

» Is Your Crop Residue an Asset or a Liability?

Doug Miller, Vice President, Midwest Bio-Tech, Inc. | 11:00-11:45 a.m. |Room 311

Undecayed residues can cause headaches, including cool soils, equipment problems, and insect and disease infestations. However, residues form soil organic matter, and the decay process recycles valuable nutrients. Whether your residue is an asset or a liability depends on how quickly it decays, which is influenced by several factors. The purpose of this talk is to discuss the practical aspects of the residue decay process. How do temperature and moisture affect residue decay? Do stalk shredding or vertical tillage help or hinder the decay process? How much carbon in a ton of corn stalks ends up as soil organic matter? What is the dollar value of the NPK and other nutrients released from a ton of corn stalks?

» Precision Agriculture Takes Flight: Drone Technology Transforming Crop Management

Jordan Sayre, Key Acct. Mgr., Agri Spray Drones | 12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 301

Agricultural drone technology is revolutionizing how farmers approach crop monitoring and management. This session explores critical drone capabilities that are reshaping precision agriculture, focusing on technological innovations that provide farmers and custom applicators with unprecedented operational advantages. Attendees will learn how advanced sensing capabilities and targeted application methods are solving real-world agricultural challenges, from specialty crop treatment to complex obstacle navigation.

Key Discussion Points:

Enhanced obstacle avoidance capabilities Precision spray technologies Advanced equipment design for operational reliability



Economic and efficiency gains from drone-based agricultural solutions

» Data-Driven Nitrogen Decision Making: the New Iowa Nitrogen Initiative App

Melissa Miller, Project Director, Iowa State University | 12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 311

The Iowa Nitrogen Initiative, a public-private partnership between Iowa’s farmers and Iowa State University, is conducting hundreds of on-farm nitrogen rate trials every year across the state. Three years into the project, the INI is releasing a web application that will host a new regional nitrogen rate calculator as well as an interface to explore the experimental trial data. In this presentation, we will introduce the app for its initial rollout.

» Crop Insurance 101: Protection Against the Unpredictable

Kelsey Willardson, Ag Policy Associate, Center for Rural Affairs | 1:00-1:45 p.m. | Room 301

As weather patterns become more difficult to predict, farmers must adapt their risk management strategies. This session will cover the financial impacts of natural perils and the types of federal crop insurance available to protect against these risks. Discussion will include expanded coverage opportunities for specialty and organic producers, important crop insurance deadlines, and how to file a claim.

» Solar & the Cost of Doing Nothing

Christopher Canavan, Solar Energy Consultant, Eagle Point Solar | 1:00-1:45 p.m. | Room 311

Have you ever wondered if solar for your farm, business, or home makes financial sense? Join us to discuss solar technology, learn about the equipment, evaluate current incentives, and follow a simple process for a successful project. Learn why now is the time to go solar.

» Humic Acid = Soil Health

Hank McGowan, Farmer & Cattle Producer | 2:00-2:45 p.m. | Room 301

See how Humic acid can increase soil health while improving ROI. We will show results from years of on farm research with how nutrients in the soil can be freed up to reduce input costs. We will explain the benefits of using Humic acid as a Nitrogen stabilizer over current chemical options.

» How A.I. is Transforming Grain Commodity Marketing

Kevin NcNew, Director of Research, Quantum Hedging | 2:00-2:45 p.m. | Room 311

Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) has emerged as a transformative force in a wide array of industries. The promise of improved decisions, labor savings and better predictions are just some of the tantalizing reasons that business leaders and consumers are diving headfirst into A.I.-driven applications. In grain commodity markets, their dynamic and complex nature presents challenges for traditional forecasting methods, and as such A.I., with its ability to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and adapt to rapidly changing market conditions, offers a valuable solution. From A.I. predictive analytics to machine learning, Quantum Hedging is reshaping grain marketing, moving beyond traditional methods and embracing A.I.-powered insights to remove the guesswork and drive better outcomes for farmers. Hear from Dr. Kevin McNew, Director of Research at Quantum Hedging, as he provides an insider look into our data-driven process that helps farmers make smart, emotion-free grain marketing decisions.

Wednesday, February 5 DECEMBER 6

» What Does Sustainable Farming Really Mean?

Panel Discussion: Todd Sears, Ben Elliott and Joel Moellers, Energy Curve Technologies | Room 301

Sustainable Farming is most often equated to environment and conservation. Yet, we are asking farmers to produce more, with less inputs and water…at a profit! Is it possible to achieve? Quick answer: Yes, we are positioned to do it. Re-discover plant stages of growth and innovations that can produce more with far less! Innovations in Input Management – Research indicates that foliar applied products can dramatically impact soil nutrient efficiency. How? Re-discover the way in which plants move through stages of growth, interact with the environment and signal the timing of inputs to produce far more with far less!



» Herbicide Synergy Gives “Trojan Horse” Attack on Resistant Weeds

Tom Wood, President & General Manager, Belchim USA | 10:00-10:45 a.m. | Room 311

The presentation is an overview of a recent article; Synergistic effect of pyridate-based herbicide mixtures for controlling multiple herbicide resistant kochia, published in Weed Technology. Vipan Kumar, now associate professor of weed science at Cornell, initiated the study while at Kansas State University. The study documents a synergistic effect when adding pyridate to the tank mix for greater control of kochia with multiple resistance to glyphosate, atrazine and dicamba. This is consistent with the synergy seen with HPPD’s.

» Better-Faster-Cheaper: How to Produce Feed in the Most Economical, Efficient and Effective Way Possible

Jeff Ruitter, President, Ruitter Innovations | 11:00-11:45 p.m. | Room 301

In agriculture, cost pressures push us to seek savings in money and labor across operations. We’ll evaluate Ruiter Innovations Agtronix weigh-on-the-fly mills for their accuracy, efficiency, and cost advantages over batch mills, including their scalability for volume and ingredients. We’ll showcase a mill under construction and offer additional models tailored to customer needs. Monitoring emergence, nutrient deficiency, and disease risk helps prioritize fields for optimal crop health and yield protection. Learn how ag technology accelerates progress in tackling agronomic challenges.

» Improving Growers’ ROI with Enhanced Phosphorus Efficiency Technologies

Craig Dick, VP of Sales and Marketing, Phospholutions |11:00-11:45 p.m. | Room 311

Join us for a compelling presentation on the latest phosphorus fertilizer innovations in crop nutrient dynamics. This session will explore the challenges of achieving optimal nutrient delivery, focusing on issues with traditional MAP and DAP fertilizers. We’ll dive into three decades of university research dedicated to optimizing phosphorus delivery, introducing proven technology backed by over five years of on-farm field trials and grower testimonials.

» How IoT & AI is Revolutionizing Grain Management

Dillion Hurd, Senior Director of Product & Research, Shivvers Technology & Innovation Group, LLC | 12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 301

In this talk, we’ll explore how IoT, AI, and blockchain are transforming grain management, emphasizing the importance of edge-of-field data. Can farmers leverage technology to create a fully automated grain supply chain, or will AI simply put them out of a job? Real-time sensors, predictive analytics, and digital marketplaces are empowering farmers to reduce waste, enhance grain quality, and increase profitability. This is the future of farming – a digital revolution to secure our food system.

» The Importance of Harvest Loss Management

Marcel Kringe, Founder, Bushel Plus Ltd. |12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 311

In this presentation, we discuss the critical importance of measuring and managing harvest loss effectively. We cover the different types of loss—header, rotor, and cleaning system losses—and highlight how these can impact both profitability and sustainability. We will explore tips and tools to help farmers safely and accurately measure and manage loss, providing them with valuable insights to calibrate their combine and loss sensors, to reduce grain loss and improve harvest outcomes.

» AgTech in Action: Lessons, Challenges, and Triumphs in Livestock Innovation

Panel Discussion: Seismi, Pathoscan, BoviJet, and Salin247| 1:00-1:45 p.m. |Room 301

Join us for a dynamic panel featuring trailblazing AgTech startups, as we dive into the journey of innovation in agriculture. Discover how these companies are reshaping the industry with cutting-edge technologies for livestock health, pathogen detection, and precision farming. Panelists will share their successes, challenges, and lessons learned while developing and deploying their solutions. Gain insights into overcoming hurdles, collaborating with industry stakeholders, and delivering real value to producers. This interactive session offers a unique glimpse into the future of agriculture, with a focus on practical advice for technology adoption and implementation.



» Carbon Capture and the Future of Agriculture

Lee Blank, CEO, Summit Carbon Solutions | 1:00-1:45 p.m. |Room 311

Summit Carbon Solutions is spearheading the first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Midwest, connecting to 57 ethanol plants across five states. Hear about the incredible opportunities that exist through carbon capture technology, what it means for agriculture and ethanol, and a project update from the company.

» Changing Hands 2.0 – Succession Planning and more!

Erin Herbold-Swalwell, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation | 2:00-2:45 p.m. | Room 301

This session will provide education and resources for farm families planning to transition the farm to the next generation. In addition to basic estate and business succession strategies, the speaker will cover recent legislative updates and more. If your farm may be changing hands in the next 5, 10 or 15 years, this session is one you won’t want to miss!

» Growing season 2025: La Nina Winter into ENSO-Neutral Spring? Current conditions, climatological outlooks and implications on drought and wetness.

Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship| 2:00-2:45 p.m. | Room 311

After the 2nd warmest winter and the most active severe weather season on record, Winter 2025 and the early growing season may be impacted by a weak to moderate La Niña. Current conditions, soil moisture and drought for Iowa and the Midwest will be discussed along with possible implications for agriculture.

Thursday, February 6

» Pursuing Corn Grower Priorities: New Uses and Market Development

Alex Buck, Dir of Industrial Innovation, and Ryan Sauer, VP of Market Develop., Iowa Corn | 10am-10:45am | Room 301

Iowa Corn will share insights into our work on behalf of farmers using the corn checkoff through research into new chemical processes and uses such as corn to spandex, crocs, and adhesives. We will also share insights into the efforts to expand efforts into exports, which grow demand for ag commodities worldwide. Iowa is a corn powerhouse, so Iowa farmers lead the development of new markets.

» Reduce Compaction, Improve Soil Health by Deflating Tire Pressure

Jake Kraayenbring, President, AgriBrink USA | 10am-10:45am | Room 311

Compaction is a leading cause of yield loss. By measuring pressure and weight on soil, greater knowledge is gained dealing with compaction. Tire technology allows tires to go very low pressure using CTIS (central tire inflation system) which reduces compaction and improves soil health.

» Iowa DOT Agriculture Transportation Guide

Daniel Yeh, Director, MVD Central Programs Bureau, Iowa Department of Transportation | 11:00-11:45 a.m. | Room 301

The Iowa Department of Transportation has published a new pamphlet to help farmers and the agriculture industry navigate the different rules and regulations for farm-related trucking. At this session, the DOT will walk through the “Plowing Through the Regulations” guide and talk about the special provisions for farm trucking, including CDL requirements, hazardous material movements, truck registrations, and oversize/overweight permitting.

» Fortifying the Farmstead: Ways to Protect from Rising Rural Crime

Luke Looney, Security Advisor, Astra Security | 11:00-11:45 a.m. | Room 311

This talk will explore the trends in rural farm crimes, particularly the increase in property theft and burglary, and offer strategies for proactive deterrence and protection. Farms are attractive targets for thieves due to uninhabited buildings that often store valuable equipment and assets, making them more vulnerable to theft in the absence of protective infrastructure.

» Drainage Tile System Challenges and Opportunities Utilizing County Mains and Working Within Water Districts

Shay Laager, Drainage Design Expert, Springfield Plastics | 12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 301

Implementing a new tile drainage system can offer many challenges when working with existing county mains. We’ll present appropriate use of county mains and proper sizing of new main entering into those existing systems. We’ll also present the advantage of using drainage water management systems in maximizing yield potential, reduce nutrient runoff, and aid in working with those county main systems.

» Knowing and Loving Your Soil pH and Lime Recommendation

Fred Vocasek, Sr. Lab Agronomist, ServiTech | 12:00-12:45 p.m. | Room 311

Soil pH is one of the oldest—and still most essential—soil tests we use today. In this discussion, we will cover the fundamentals of soil pH, the role of buffer pH in determining lime recommendations, and the impact of soil aluminum. We will also explore how quickly, and for how long, agricultural lime (aglime) reacts with soil, as well as the agronomic differences between various sources of aglime.

» Grain & Livestock Markets: Current Trends and Future Outlooks

Panel Discussion: Trader PhD Ag Marketing | 1:00-1:45 p.m. | Room 301

Join Trader PhD for an insightful panel discussion focused on the grain and livestock markets, hosted by our Head of Content, Dawson Schmitt. The panel will feature expert perspectives from both private and public sectors. Panelists include a representative from Kapco Futures Inc., a commodity brokerage based in Elgin, Illinois; Chad Hart, Professor and Extension Economist from Iowa State University; and Nick Lawrence, Trader PhD’s Ag Market Advisor. Together, they will analyze current market conditions and provide a forward-looking view on the trends shaping the industry. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into the forces driving the agricultural markets!

» Did you Know That You Are Burning Capillary Water?

James Martindale, Soil Curse Buster | 2:00-1:45 p.m. | Room 311

Join James from Soil Curse Buster and learn what is capillary water, what it does, and what is the record for its performance. And also learn what soil conditions foster and inhibit the performance of this phenomenon of hydrologic.

About the Iowa Ag Expo

The Iowa Ag Expo is January 30-February 1, 2024 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA. Hours are 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9:00am-3:00pm Thursday. Regular admission is $10 at the door. This year, visitors can register online and purchase tickets in advance to save $5 on admission. Registration information is used for demographic, sponsor, and marketing purposes. Student tickets are free with a valid student ID.

The Iowa Ag Expo is owned and managed by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA). The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsors – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor –Sukup Manufacturing; and Silver Sponsor – Spraytec.

Contact

Cindy Feldman, Marketing Director

Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA)

M: 515.508.1313 | E: cindyf@ineda.com