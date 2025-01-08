Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Ag Expo will return to the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA on February 4-6, 2025 for its 104th year. With 92 new exhibitors this year and the addition of more booths in the Convention Center Ballroom Level, the Iowa Ag Expo continues to grow and expand.

Spanning 7.25 acres, the Iowa Ag Expo is the third largest indoor ag show in the United States, following only the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, KY, and the Nebraska Ag Expo in Lincoln, NE. More than 705 exhibitors will travel from 28 states and 5 Canadian provinces to display their latest products and services in front of Iowa producers.

To view the full Iowa Ag Expo program and list of exhibitors, visit our website at iowaagexpo.com.

Attendees can skip the line, and pay for tickets in advance, and save $5 on admission by registering online. Registration information like the number of acres farmed, type(s) of livestock raised, and type(s) of crops grown is used to understand attendee demographics and to notify you for next year’s dates.

Regular admission is $10 at the door or $5 with advance registration. Each ticket is valid for all three days of the Iowa Ag Expo. Children under 14 years old as well as students with a valid student ID receive free admission. Tickets purchased in advance are non-refundable.

The Iowa Ag Expo will kick off at 9:00am on Tuesday, February 4. Hours are 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9:00am-3:00pm Thursday. The Iowa Events Center is located at 730 3rd Street in Des Moines, IA. Paid parking is available north of the Iowa Events Center with entrances off 3rd Street, 5th Avenue, and Crocker Street. Free parking and shuttle transportation are available at Principal Park. ADA-accessible parking is available by entering the lot south of Crocker Street, next to the Community Choice Convention Center. Overnight visitors are recommended to book their stay with our supporting hotels (visit iowaagexpo.com/lodging).

What else is new and noteworthy this year?

Ag Innovation Hubs: Don’t miss the expanding Innovation Hubs located on the Ballroom level of the Convention Center and the lower level of Wells Fargo Arena. Both Hubs showcase the latest and most revolutionary ag technology in the industry. The Iowa Ag Expo continues to support advancing agricultural innovation and empowering ag producers with the best state-of-the-art solutions.

Ag Talks: Attendees will also be able to dive deeper into specific topics of interest with a series of 28 educational sessions called Ag Talks. The speaker sessions will take place in Rooms 301 and 311 in the Convention Center. Ag Talks presentations are included with admission to the Iowa Ag Expo.

Career Exploration Event: The Iowa Ag Expo will host its fourth annual Career Exploration Event for middle and high school students during the show. Approximately 470+ students will attend the event to learn about career opportunities available to them in the agriculture industry.

The Iowa Ag Expo began in 1910 when it was known as the Iowa Power Farming Show. In 2020, the show was renamed to better reflect the evolution of agriculture and the ag show space. At one time, only ag equipment companies were allowed to exhibit at the Iowa Ag Expo. Now, the show includes the expansion of all ag-related products. Owned and managed by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA), the Iowa Ag Expo’s name change also reflects the show’s commitment to providing the best attendee and exhibitor experience possible.

About the Iowa Ag Expo

The Iowa Ag Expo is February 4-February 6, 2025 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA.

The Iowa Ag Expo is owned and managed by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA). The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsors – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor – Sukup Manufacturing; and Silver Sponsor – Spraytec.

