Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Ag Expo is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated fourth annual Career Exploration Event, set to take place amid the Iowa Ag Expo on February 4-6, 2025. This event invites students from middle school, high school, and college to delve into a world of career opportunities in agriculture and the equipment dealer industry. Approximately 510+ students from across Iowa are expected to attend.

The equipment dealer industry is a thriving sector offering incentives like generous pay, competitive benefits, tuition reimbursement, scholarships, apprenticeship programs, on-the-job training, and access to state-of-the-art technology. The Career Exploration Event aims to educate students about these incredible prospects, inspiring them to consider a future in this industry.

“We believe in fostering a passion for agriculture and empowering the next generation of professionals,” said Mark Hennessey, president/CEO of the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA), which owns and manages the Iowa Ag Expo. “Our Career Exploration Event provides a unique platform for students to learn directly from industry experts, meet representatives from their local dealerships, and witness firsthand the exciting advancements in agricultural equipment.”

Accompanied by employees from equipment dealerships in Iowa, students will have the unique opportunity to connect with dealers from their own local communities at the event, facilitating conversations that directly relate to their specific regions and fostering a sense of community engagement.

At the event, students will experience a guided tour of the Iowa Ag Expo, explore major manufacturer booths showcasing cutting-edge agriculture technology, discover the value of a two-year education at Iowa’s community colleges (plus tuition reimbursement!), and find out how to receive up to $3,000 toward their training.

The lack of available workers is having a profound impact on the equipment industry, with an estimated 350-400 job openings at equipment dealerships in Iowa alone. That number is expected to more than double over the next five years as current employees retire.

As a dedicated advocate for the equipment dealer industry, INEDA remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivating workforce development solutions. Through outreach like the Career Exploration Event and the Andrew Goodman Scholarship Program, INEDA actively nurtures the next generation of professionals. This year, INEDA awarded $90,000 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year to 78 students pursuing careers in Iowa and Nebraska equipment dealerships.

Do you know any students who want to learn more about career opportunities in agriculture and the equipment dealer industry? Reach out to Jamie Mertz at jmertz@ineda.com or 515.320.3314. We’ll connect you with equipment dealers in your area to get you started!

About the Iowa Ag Expo

The Iowa Ag Expo is February 4-6, 2025 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA. Hours are 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9:00am-3:00pm Thursday. Regular admission is $10 at the door. This year, visitors can register online and purchase tickets in advance to save $5 on admission. Registration information is used for demographic, sponsor, and marketing purposes. Student tickets are free with a valid student ID.

The Iowa Ag Expo is owned and managed by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA). The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsors – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor –Sukup Manufacturing; and Silver Sponsor – Spraytec.

Contact

Cindy Feldman, Marketing Director

Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA)

M: 515.508.1313 | E: cindyf@ineda.com