The Iowa Ag Expo, a trailblazer in advancing agricultural innovation and host of Innovation Hub – a dynamic center for groundbreaking technologies and forward-thinking ag solutions – has invited 6 companies to compete for cash prizes during the Startup Showcase at Innovation After Hours.

Innovation After Hours is an exclusive event showcasing an evening of innovation, and technology entrepreneurs with venture capitalists. Attendees will connect with start-ups, investors, and executives from innovative ag companies and partners from across the country and beyond.

Agriwater (TN) – Agriwater is an AgTech company primarily focused on implementing onsite wastewater treatment systems for livestock farmers to help ease the burden of waste management. (com)

Gripp (WI) – Gripp provides "dead simple" broad based operational record keeping and communication tools for Agriculture allowing them to centralize tribal knowledge, critical equipment & asset information and their related conversations. (ag)

Midland Co (IA) – Midland Co. has successfully developed new RAS technology that simplifies and streamlines aquaculture production. (com)

Persistent BioControl (IA) – Persistent BioControl offers farmers a new tool to combat soil insects, persistent biocontrol (Entomopathogenic) nematodes. (com)

Sentinel Fertigation (NE) – Sentinel is a decision agriculture company based in Nebraska that focuses on data-driven nutrient management. Sentinel's N-Time® software leverages satellite imagery, weather, and other data to provide nitrogen management recommendations optimized for profitability. (com)

Skysense AI Inc (WA) – Skysense is an AI-powered drone technology company that addresses labor shortages and rising input costs in agriculture. By delivering precise maps of stand counts, weed pressure, and irrigation issues, we help farm managers make faster, in-season corrective actions to reduce wasted water, pesticides, and labor. Our solutions integrate with GPS-enabled tractors for targeted pesticide application, cutting costs and improving sustainability. (ag)

Innovation After Hours is presented by Farm Credit Services of America, Iowa Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, BioConnect Iowa, Innoventure Iowa, Iowa State University, Ag Startup Engine, Start Something, and Catch Des Moines.

About the Iowa Ag Expo

The Iowa Ag Expo is February 4-6, 2025, at the EMC Expo Center (Iowa Events Center) in Des Moines, IA. Hours are 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9:00am-3:00pm Thursday. Regular admission is $10 at the door, and visitors can purchase tickets in advance online to save $5 per ticket. Children under 14 years old, as well as students with a valid student ID (high school or college) are free.

In addition to the hundreds of companies and exhibitors with cutting edge solutions at the Iowa Ag Expo, the Innovation Hub hosts transformative ideas from 70+ ag start-ups and pioneering companies who demonstrate their exceptional ingenuity. This dedicated space offers an immersive experience where the latest innovations converge, spotlighting trailblazers redefining agriculture. The Hub is a combined vision of the Iowa Ag Expo and various venture capitalists, and is a catalyst for ag start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The Iowa Ag Expo, owned and managed by the Iowa Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA), recognizes that innovation knows no boundaries.

For more details about the Iowa Ag Expo visit: https://iowaagexpo.com/

Contact

Cindy Feldman, Marketing Director

Iowa Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA)

M: 515.508.1313 | E: cindyf@ineda.com

