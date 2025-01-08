Des Moines, IA — The Iowa Ag Expo proudly presents its second year of Innovation Hubs, dedicated showcases of cutting-edge agricultural technology. The Expo continues to drive agricultural advancement and empower producers with state-of-the-art solutions.

The Innovation Hub is more than an exhibit—it’s a launchpad for disruptive technologies and the next generation of ag entrepreneurs. Farmers have a unique opportunity to experience industry-changing advancements in a dedicated space, unlike other farm shows.

In 2025, the Innovation Hubs aim to grow from 47 to 55-60 participating companies across two areas at the Iowa Events Center: the Ballroom of Community Choice and the Wells Fargo Arena floor. Companies are selected for their novel and transformative products, ensuring visitors see only the best in agricultural innovation.

“The Innovation Hubs epitomize our commitment to driving progress in agriculture,” said Expo Director Tom Junge. “It’s a launchpad for visionary ideas, groundbreaking products, and entrepreneurs.”

The Ballroom-level Hub, approximately 6,500 sq. ft., will feature royal blue aisle runners, and white drapes for a clean, tech-forward look. Uplighting around the perimeter and rigged lighting from above will highlight exhibitors, while a drop-down video screen displays Innovation Hub participants. A box sign with rigged lighting will visually define the area.

In Wells Fargo Arena, the 4-sided jumbotron will showcase participating companies, with bright royal blue carpeting and perimeter uplighting enhancing the 4,500 sq. ft. space.

To qualify for participation in the Innovation Hubs, companies are required to meet certain criteria:

New and Innovative Products: All products showcased in the Innovation Hubs must be genuinely new and represent a significant advancement in the industry. Merely revised or upgraded versions of existing products do not qualify.

Selective Application Process: Companies are meticulously chosen through a comprehensive application process, with a focus on start-ups, entrepreneurs, and major manufacturers actively pushing the boundaries of agricultural technology.

Opportunity for Return Exhibitors: Past participants of the Innovation Hubs are encouraged to re-apply, reinforcing the event’s commitment to fostering enduring relationships with the most innovative companies.

“Through the Innovation Hubs, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem that brings together innovators, growers, and prospective stakeholders, fostering collaborations that shape the future of agriculture,” Junge added.

The Iowa Ag Expo recognizes that innovation is not limited to the confines of the Innovation Hubs. As such, companies that may not meet the specific criteria are encouraged to exhibit through the general booth application process, providing an inclusive platform for all ag-related businesses to participate.

For more information about the Iowa Ag Expo and the Innovation Hub, visit https://iowaagexpo.com/innovation-hub.

About the Iowa Ag Expo

The Iowa Ag Expo is February 4-6, 2025 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA. Hours are 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday and Wednesday and 9:00am-3:00pm Thursday. Regular admission is $10 at the door. This year, visitors can register online and purchase tickets in advance to save $5 on admission. Registration information is used for demographic, sponsor, and marketing purposes. Student tickets are free with a valid student ID.

The Iowa Ag Expo is owned and managed by the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA). The show is sponsored by: Diamond Sponsors – Farm Credit Services of America and AgDirect; Platinum Sponsor – Stine Seed Company; Gold Sponsor – Sukup Manufacturing; and Silver Sponsor – Spraytec.

Contact

Cindy Feldman, Marketing Director

Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA)

M: 515.508.1313 | E: cindyf@ineda.com